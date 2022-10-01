Gazprom Blames Moldova for Delaying Gas Payments, Warns of Contract Termination Over Debt

Russian energy giant Gazprom blamed Moldova for repeatedly delaying payments for gas supplies, warning that it may terminate current contract over the country's historic debt

Gazprom confirmed that it would pump 5.

7 million cubic meters of gas per day to Moldova in October 2022 as Ukraine keeps rejecting gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point. However, the company also noted that Chisinau "regularly violates the provisions of the contract concerning the payment deadlines for gas supplies."

"At the same time, due to Moldova's fault, an agreement on settling the historic debt for gas supplied in previous years has not been concluded yet. For this reason, Gazprom is entitled to terminate the existing contract at any time," the company said.