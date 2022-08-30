Gazprom Boasts Record IFRS Revenue, Net Profit in H1 2022 - Deputy Chairman

Gazprom achieved record IFRS revenue and profit in the first half of the year, net profit amounted to 2.5 trillion rubles, and the dividend base was 2.4 trillion rubles, Famil Sadygov, deputy chairman of the company's management committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Gazprom achieved record IFRS revenue and profit in the first half of the year, net profit amounted to 2.5 trillion rubles, and the dividend base was 2.4 trillion rubles, Famil Sadygov, deputy chairman of the company's management committee, said on Tuesday.

"In the first half of 2022, the Gazprom Group showed record revenue and net profit under IFRS, while reducing net debt and debt burden to the lowest levels. The net profit amounted to 2.5 trillion rubles. After applying adjustments for non-monetary items specified in the current dividend policy of the company, the size of the dividend base amounted to 2.4 trillion rubles," Sadygov said.