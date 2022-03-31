UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline Capacity for Night Transit - GSA

Russia's Gazprom has once again booked additional gas transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for delivery through Poland until Friday morning, the data from GSA Platform showed on Thursday

The Russian energy giant on Wednesday booked 8.7% of the capacity offered, just over 320,000 cubic meters per hour out of 3.7 million cubic meters, for the March 31 gas day.

During an intra-day auction, Gazprom purchased transit capacity of about 730,000 cubic meters per hour, or roughly 21.

5% of the available capacity. It will be able to use from 9 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday Moscow time (18:00 to 04:00 GMT).

Meanwhile, the company did not book any capacity for the next gas day, from 7 a.m. Friday Moscow time to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The 2,000-kilometer (1,242 miles) Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes of Russian gas supply to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

