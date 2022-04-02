UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline Capacity For Night Transit - GSA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russia's Gazprom has once again booked additional gas transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for delivery through Poland until Saturday morning as well as reserved some for the next gas day, the data from GSA Platform showed on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian energy giant booked 235,000 cubic meters per hour out of the available 3.7 million cubic meters per hour, slightly above 6%.

Gazprom purchased transit capacity of about 445,000 cubic meters per hour, or roughly 12,4% of the available capacity.

It will be able to use from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday Moscow time (18:00 to 04:00 GMT).

Apart from that, Gazprom booked 338,000 cubic meters per hour for the next gas day, from 7 a.m. Saturday Moscow time to 7 a.m. Sunday. This is about 9% of the available capacity.

The 2,000-kilometer (1,242 miles) Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes of Russian gas supply to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries ” Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany ” and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

