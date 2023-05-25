Gazprom Calls Reports on Management Transfer of Turkish Botas Company Untrue

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that media reports on alleged talks on the transfer of management of Turkish energy company Botas are untrue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that media reports on alleged talks on the transfer of management of Turkish energy company Botas are untrue.

"The information disseminated by a number of Turkish media about the alleged negotiations or intentions regarding the transfer of the Turkish company Botas to Gazprom's management is completely untrue," Gazprom said on Telegram.