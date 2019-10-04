UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Can Start Nord Stream 2 Construction In Denmark Month After Permit Issue - Manager

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:03 PM

The operator of Nord Stream 2 AG project will be able to start the construction of the gas pipeline in Denmark a month after the country issues a permit as the process involves an appeal period, Russia's Gazprom giant's top manager said Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The operator of Nord Stream 2 AG project will be able to start the construction of the gas pipeline in Denmark a month after the country issues a permit as the process involves an appeal period, Russia's Gazprom giant's top manager said Friday.

"Four weeks must pass from the moment the permit is issued by the Danish energy authority," deputy head of Gazprom's foreign trade department Dmitry Khandoga told reporters on the sidelines of the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Khandoga stressed that this was a standard process and the construction of the gas pipeline will begin as soon as the permit is received.

