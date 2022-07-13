UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Cannot Predict What Happens Next With Turbines For Nord Stream

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Gazprom Cannot Predict What Happens Next With Turbines for Nord Stream

Gazprom does not have a single document that allows Siemens to take a gas turbine engine for the Portovaya compressor station from Canada, which is vital for the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and cannot predict the development of the situation, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Gazprom does not have a single document that allows Siemens to take a gas turbine engine for the Portovaya compressor station from Canada, which is vital for the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and cannot predict the development of the situation, the company said.

"Gazprom does not have a single document that allows Siemens to take out of Canada the gas turbine engine for the Portovaya CS, which is being repaired there," the company said on Telegram.

"Under these circumstances, it is not possible to draw an objective conclusion about the further development of the situation with ensuring the safe operation of the Portovaya CS, which is a critical facility for the Nord Stream gas pipeline," the company also said.

Earlier, Canadian publication Globe and Mail reported citing sources that the turbine, which Siemens Energy could not previously return from repair work due to Canadian sanctions against Russia, was already on its way to Europe.

According to the publication, Canada may also service or repair five more Russian turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline within two years, while the agreement on exemption from anti-Russian sanctions is in effect.

Siemens Energy did not comment to RIA Novosti about the dispatch of turbines for Nord Stream to the company.

Since June 16, Gazprom reduced gas pipeline deliveries to 40% of its capacity, explaining this by problems with the maintenance of gas turbines at Portovaya. Nord Stream has been then stopped until July 21 for scheduled maintenance.

