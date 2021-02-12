UrduPoint.com
Gazprom CEO, Belarusian Ambassador To Russia Discuss Mid-Term Gas Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed medium-term cooperation in the gas sector with Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko, the company said.

At the meeting, which took place on Friday in St.

Petersburg, it was noted that Gazprom reliably supplies Belarusian consumers with gas in the required volumes during the period of peak winter demand.

Contracts between Gazprom and OJSC Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for the supply of gas to Belarus and its transportation through the territory of the republic are in force until end-2021.

