Gazprom CEO Discusses Cooperation in LNG Trading With TotalEnergies Chief

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller on Thursday discussed a partnership in trading liquefied natural gas with the chief of French energy company TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, the Russian gas giant said

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller on Thursday discussed a partnership in trading liquefied natural gas with the chief of French energy company TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, the Russian gas giant said.

The two met on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The parties reviewed the current matters of cooperation with regard to their joint projects for exploration and development of hydrocarbon fields outside Russia. The meeting also touched upon the interaction in the sphere of liquefied natural gas sales," Gazprom said in a statement.

This year's SPIEF is taking place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is an official media partner of the country's flagship forum.