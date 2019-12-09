Gazprom CEO, Russia Energy Minister to Take Part in Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris- Source

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will take part in the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will be held later in the day in Paris after the Normandy Four summit, a source familiar with preparations for the talks told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will take part in the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will be held later in the day in Paris after the Normandy Four summit, a source familiar with preparations for the talks told Sputnik on Monday.

"Both will take part," the source said.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier in the day that Putin and Zelenskyy would focus on the implementation of the Minsk accords, without specifying whether they would touch upon the gas transit dispute.

There will be no time limits for the negotiations, according to Ushakov, who will also take part in the meeting.

Apart from him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Vladislav Surkov are also expected to take part in the talks of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.