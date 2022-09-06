UrduPoint.com

Gazprom, CNPC Sign Agreements To Switch Payments For Gas Supplies To China To Rubles, Yuan

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russia's Gazprom and China's CNPC have signed agreements to switch payments for gas supplies to China to rubles and Yuan, Gazprom said on Tuesday.

"(Gazprom CEO) Alexey Miller and Chairman of CNPC board of Directors Dai Houliang considered a wide range of areas of interaction between the companies," the company said on Telegram.

"Additional agreements were signed to a long-term gas purchase and sale agreement along the 'eastern' route ” the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. In particular, a transition to settlements for gas supplies to China was fixed in the national currencies of the countries ” rubles and yuan."

"The new payment mechanism is a mutually beneficial, timely, reliable and practical solution. I believe that it will simplify the calculations, become an excellent example for other companies, and give an additional impetus to the development of our economies." Miller said.

