Gazprom Completed Sale Of 34% In Latvian Gas Transportation System Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Gazprom Completed Sale of 34% in Latvian Gas Transportation System Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom has completed the sale of 34 percent in Latvian gas transportation system operator Conexus Baltic Grid, according the company's documents.

"The number and share (in percent) of votes attributable to voting shares (stakes) that make up the authorized capital of the organization, which the issuer has the right to dispose of after the onset of the appropriate grounds: 0, which is 0 percent of votes," the document says.

In February 2020, Gazprom signed an agreement to sell a 34 percent stake in Conexus Baltic Grid with suspensive conditions. The deal value was 77 million Euros ($89 million), the buyer was not disclosed. However, the deal was not closed then because the suspensive conditions were not met and the purchase price was not paid.

