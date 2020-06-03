UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Confirms Appeal On Arbitration Ruling On Gas Prices For Poland

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:06 AM

On May 29, Gazprom and Gazprom Export contested in the Svea Court of Appeal the final ruling of the arbitration tribunal in a dispute with Poland's PGNiG regarding gas prices, Gazprom's press service confirmed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) On May 29, Gazprom and Gazprom Export contested in the Svea Court of Appeal the final ruling of the arbitration tribunal in a dispute with Poland's PGNiG regarding gas prices, Gazprom's press service confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, PGNiG said Gazprom had appealed the ruling of the Stockholm arbitration on lower gas prices, dated March 30.

"On May 29, Gazprom PJSC and Gazprom Export LLC appealed in the Svea Court the final ruling of the arbitration tribunal in a dispute with the Polish PGNiG in accordance with the established procedure," the company said.

"Earlier in 2018, companies also appealed an interim decision on this trial," Gazprom said.

