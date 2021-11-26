Gazprom Confirms It Received Debt on Current Payments From Moldova - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom confirmed on Friday it had received a debt from Moldova for current payments, the problem has been resolved.

"Moldova paid off the current payments. Gazprom showed goodwill and gave a delay, although it had every reason to stop deliveries.

The problem has been resolved," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Moldovagaz said that Moldova had paid off its debt to Gazprom in the amount of $74 million.