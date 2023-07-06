Gazprom Considers Arbitration Proceedings With Naftogaz Pointless - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom believes that arbitration proceedings with Ukrainian national oil and gas company Naftogaz and participation in the process are pointless, Chairman Alexey Miller said on Thursday.

Gazprom has repeatedly stated that under the conditions of sanctions against Russia and the wave of Russophobia that has risen in Europe, it has actually lost its fundamental right to protection, Miller said, adding that it is hardly possible to count on a fair and impartial consideration of the dispute in Switzerland.

"In such conditions, Gazprom believes that the arbitration proceedings (with Naftogaz) are illegitimate and participation in the process is pointless," Miller told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Naftogaz demands payment for gas transit, although the company itself stopped receiving Russian gas, the Gazprom head said.

"Naftogaz continues its attempts to organize unfair legal proceedings regarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe, but Naftogaz itself, under far-fetched pretexts, is violating contractual obligations to Gazprom," Miller said.

Naftogaz has already filed a multi-billion Dollar lawsuit against Russia in US courts, but in the event that such unfair actions of Naftogaz continue, it cannot be ruled out that this may lead to sanctions by Russia, Miller added.