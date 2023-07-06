Open Menu

Gazprom Considers Arbitration Proceedings With Naftogaz Pointless - Head

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Gazprom Considers Arbitration Proceedings With Naftogaz Pointless - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom believes that arbitration proceedings with Ukrainian national oil and gas company Naftogaz and participation in the process are pointless, Chairman Alexey Miller said on Thursday.

Gazprom has repeatedly stated that under the conditions of sanctions against Russia and the wave of Russophobia that has risen in Europe, it has actually lost its fundamental right to protection, Miller said, adding that it is hardly possible to count on a fair and impartial consideration of the dispute in Switzerland.

"In such conditions, Gazprom believes that the arbitration proceedings (with Naftogaz) are illegitimate and participation in the process is pointless," Miller told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Naftogaz demands payment for gas transit, although the company itself stopped receiving Russian gas, the Gazprom head said.

"Naftogaz continues its attempts to organize unfair legal proceedings regarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe, but Naftogaz itself, under far-fetched pretexts, is violating contractual obligations to Gazprom," Miller said.

Naftogaz has already filed a multi-billion Dollar lawsuit against Russia in US courts, but in the event that such unfair actions of Naftogaz continue, it cannot be ruled out that this may lead to sanctions by Russia, Miller added.

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Europe Company Oil Lead Switzerland May Gas Event TV

Recent Stories

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

14 minutes ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

19 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

44 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World