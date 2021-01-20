Gazprom Delivered 96Mln Cubic Meters of Gas to Turkey on Tuesday, Above Contract

Gazprom said it had delivered 96 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey on January 19, which is significantly higher than the daily contractual volume

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Gazprom said it had delivered 96 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey on January 19, which is significantly higher than the daily contractual volume.

"On January 19, a total of 96 million cubic meters of gas was delivered to Turkey - a substantial increase against the daily contractual volumes that is second only to one daily total recorded last December. TurkStream and Blue Stream are operating efficiently and reliably," Gazprom said on Twitter.