Gazprom Expects Denmark to Give Consent to Nord Stream 2 Construction in October- Official

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Energy giant Gazprom hopes that Denmark will give in October its consent to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project, Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of Gazprom board of directors, said on Thursday.

"It seems to me that in October they [Denmark] should give us an agreement, and then we can finish this very important project at the end of the year," Zubkov said.

The twin pipeline is set to pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline so far.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

The 745-mile-long twin pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany to deliver Russian gas to European consumers.

The project has long drawn opposition from a number of countries, especially Ukraine, which claims that Moscow plans to deprive Kiev of its gas transition revenues. The United States, which is trying to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas to its overseas allies, insists that the project will make Europe dependent on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims.