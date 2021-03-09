Gazprom Expects Europe to Boost Gas Storage Facilities Replenishment This Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The European gas market will operate in the "green winter" mode in the summer; the underground storage (UGS) facilities in the region will need to receive at least 1.5 times more gas than in the summer of 202, Gazprom believes.

"European consumers continue to take gas from underground storage facilities that were severely deserted during the winter. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, 61.1 billion cubic meters of gas have already been taken by March 7, the remaining volume of active gas in European UGS facilities is 23.

3 billion cubic meters lower than last year's level. It will be necessary to pump at least 1.5 times more gas than in the summer of 2020," the company said.

Gazprom noted that the heating season in Europe continued, and the gas level in the UGS has dropped to 34 percent. So, in Germany it dropped to 29 percent, in the Netherlands to 28 percent, in France to 20 percent.

"This suggests that in the summer the European gas market will operate in a 'green winter' mode," the company concluded.