Gazprom Expects Gas Deliveries To China Via Power Of Siberia Pipeline To Double In 2021
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 10:44 PM
Gazprom's deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will double in 2021, the company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Gazprom's deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will double in 2021, the company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday.
"Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will double in 2021. And exports to neighboring countries will remain approximately at the level of the current year," he said in an interview with the company's corporate magazine.