Gazprom Expects Gas Deliveries to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline to Double in 2021

Gazprom's deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will double in 2021, the company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Gazprom's deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will double in 2021, the company's deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday.

"Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will double in 2021. And exports to neighboring countries will remain approximately at the level of the current year," he said in an interview with the company's corporate magazine.