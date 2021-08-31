UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Expects To Produce Decade-Highest 510Bcm Of Gas In 2021, Export 183Bcm To Europe

Gazprom expects its gas production in 2021 to top 510 billion cubic meters, highest in the past decade, as well as an increase in gas exports to Europe up to 183 billion cubic meters, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Tuesday

He noted that, according to the company, the impact of the accident at the company's plant near Novy Urengoy on production was insignificant, since the necessary operational measures were taken to minimize the consequences.

"According to our forecasts, the volume of gas production by the group in 2021 will increase by more than 55 billion cubic meters and will exceed 510 billion cubic meters, highest in the last 10 years," Ivannikov said during a conference call.

"This will allow, among other things, to ensure exports to Europe in the amount of 183 billion cubic meters, which is 6 billion more than last year," he added.

