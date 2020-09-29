Gazprom Expects Turkey to Buy More Russian Gas, But Unlikely to Make Up for Recent Drop

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian gas giant Gazprom's subsidiary, Gazprom Export, is anticipating an increase in Turkey's procurement of gas from Russia, however, the falling dynamics in the first half of the year may not be compensated for, Sergey Komlev, the head of Gazprom Export's Contract Structuring and Price Formation Directorate, said on Tuesday

"The oil price was quite high in the first half of the year, now it has dropped and we assume that this will lead to the fact that the volume of purchases of Russian natural gas will increase in Turkey, although it is possible that we will not be able to compensate for the drop .

.. in the first half of the year," Komlev said during an online discussion with the Aton investment company's analysts.

Turkey is one of the largest importers of Russian gas supplied to the country by Gazprom. However, over the past few years, the energy corporation's sales in the Turkish market have been falling. In 2019, the purchases fell by 35 percent to 15.5 billion cubic meters, and in the first half of this year, Gazprom cut gas supplies to the middle Eastern country by 1.7 times, or 4.733 billion cubic meters, compared to the same period last year.