Gazprom Explains Non-Participation in Trading on SPIMEX by Early Start of Heating Season

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom linked its non-participation in gas trading at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) with the early start of the heating season.

"Today there is a statement that Gazprom does not take part in daily trading, since September we have suspended it.

But no one knew that such a situation would develop, when from September 12, heating season began in many regions. And somewhere from September 17, such large cities as Moscow and St. Petersburg joined," Gennady Sukhov, a member of the company's board, said, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF-2021).

"Well, what kind of trading can there be? Moreover, we have not yet provided the planned pumping targets (in the UGS facility) to the end," he noted.