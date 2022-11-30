Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uniper, Damage Claims Illegal - Statement

Russia's Gazprom Export is studying the statement from Germany's largest gas importer Uniper and will defend its interests within the legal framework, denying violating contract, Gazprom Export said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russia's Gazprom Export is studying the statement from Germany's largest gas importer Uniper and will defend its interests within the legal framework, denying violating contract, Gazprom Export said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Uniper announced that it is initiating arbitration proceedings against Gazprom Export over damages due to undelivered gas.

"Gazprom Export confirms that the German company Uniper has initiated arbitration proceedings. At the moment, we are studying the received statement of claim and will defend our interests within the legal framework. Gazprom Export does not recognize the violation of contracts and the legality of Uniper's stated claims for damages," the statement read.