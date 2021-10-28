Gazprom Export Received Appeal From Polish Side to Reduce Gas Prices, Studying It

UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Export said it had received an appeal from the Polish side to cut gas prices and is currently studying it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia's Gazprom Export said it had received an appeal from the Polish side to cut gas prices and is currently studying it.

"Gazprom Export received an appeal from the Polish side and is currently studying it," the statement says.

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said earlier on Thursday that it had sent a letter to Gazprom asking to reduce the price of gas supplied to Poland, justifying the request with an unprecedented jump in prices in the European wholesale market.

