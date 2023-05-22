MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russia's Gazprom Export said on Monday that it had received Finland's state-owned gas company Gasum's notice on termination of the contract on gas deliveries and is conducting a legal analysis of its next steps.

"Gazprom Export LLC confirms receipt of a notice from the Finnish company Gasum about the termination of a long-term contract for the supply of pipeline gas. The company is conducting a legal analysis of further steps in this matter," the Russian company said.