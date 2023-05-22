UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Export Receives Gasum's Notice On Termination Of Gas Contract

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Gazprom Export Receives Gasum's Notice on Termination of Gas Contract

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russia's Gazprom Export said on Monday that it had received Finland's state-owned gas company Gasum's notice on termination of the contract on gas deliveries and is conducting a legal analysis of its next steps.

"Gazprom Export LLC confirms receipt of a notice from the Finnish company Gasum about the termination of a long-term contract for the supply of pipeline gas. The company is conducting a legal analysis of further steps in this matter," the Russian company said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Finland Gas From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Process ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Processes of International Negotiatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoro ..

Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoron After Shelling - Governor

1 minute ago
 SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

36 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

36 minutes ago
 DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence ..

DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence against women

36 minutes ago
 HEC conducts workshop for public sector universiti ..

HEC conducts workshop for public sector universities on financial autonomy

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.