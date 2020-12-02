UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Export Starts Gas Supplies To Austria's OMV For German Market Under New Contract

Wed 02nd December 2020

Gazprom Export Starts Gas Supplies to Austria's OMV for German Market Under New Contract

Gazprom Export, a 100-percent subsidiary of Gazprom, has started gas supplies to Austria's OMV for the German market under a new long-term contract, the Russian company said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Gazprom Export, a 100-percent subsidiary of Gazprom, has started gas supplies to Austria's OMV for the German market under a new long-term contract, the Russian company said in a statement.

"On December 1, Gazprom Export LLC began gas supplies to the German market to OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH," the statement says.

It noted that the parties had signed a new long-term contract in late October. On behalf of Gazprom, the document was signed by Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chair of the Management board, who is also Gazprom Export Director General.

"This new long-term contract proves that Russian pipeline gas will be in demand in Europe for many years to come. We are delighted that our oldest partner, OMV, will operate in Europe's largest German market with Gazprom's gas," Burmistrova said.

