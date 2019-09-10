UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Export Studying Consequences Of EU Court Ruling On Access To OPAL Gas Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Gazprom Export Studying Consequences of EU Court Ruling on Access to OPAL Gas Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom's export arm Gazprom Export is studying the consequences of the ruling by the EU Court on access to the OPAL gas pipeline, which receives Russian gas from the Nord Stream pipeline, the company said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, an EU court overturned a 2016 European Commission decision to expand Gazprom's access to OPAL's facilities, considering it a violation of the principle of energy solidarity. The EC, in turn, also stated that it would carefully analyze the decision.

"We are studying the legal and commercial consequences of the ruling," Gazprom Export said.

