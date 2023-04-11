Close
Gazprom Extends Agreement On Excess Gas Supplies To Hungary - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom has extended the agreement on additional gas supplies in excess of long-term contracts volumes, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that he had arrived in Moscow to discuss energy cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"We managed to agree that Gazprom will retain the opportunity that we reached by changing the agreement last year, that if there is a need during the preparation for winter... it will be possible to buy and supply volumes of natural gas in excess of the amount specified in long-term contracts, mainly through the Turkish Stream pipeline. Today we have extended the agreements concerning this possibility," Szijjarto said on social media.

