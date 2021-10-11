UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Gas Export Revenue Doubles To $28.4Bln In First 8 Months Of 2021 - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russian energy giant Gazprom's revenue from gas export doubled to $28.4 billion from January to August, and export price for gas increased by 15.2% month-on-month in August to $282.4 for 1,000 cubic meters, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

The volume of gas exported in the first eight months of 2021 grew by 11.7% as compared to the similar period in 2020, and stands at 140.6 billion cubic meters.

In August, the corporation's gas export revenue went up by 36.2% in comparison with July, and amounted to $4.

74 billion. The amount of gas exported in August also increased by 18% as compared to July, and stood at 16.8 billion cubic meters.

If compared to August 2020, Gazprom's revenue almost tripled in August 2021, but the amount of exported gas declined by 2.3%.

The cost of export gas in August 2021 was significantly higher than the profitability level of gas export, which is $90-100 for 1,000 cubic meters, according to experts' assessment. In July, the gas price was $245.1 for 1,000 cubic meters, in June - $226.5, and in May - $199.7.

