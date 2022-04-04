UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Germania GmbH Transferred Under Trusteeship Of Federal Network Agency - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 08:08 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The Gazprom Germania GmbH company is being transferred under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"I would like to inform you about the legal decree that the Economy Ministry issued today.

These actions are closely coordinated in the German government. The decree concerns the divisions of Gazprom Germania GmbH... By this decree, my ministry... appoints the Federal Network Agency as the interim trustee of the Gazprom Germania groupm," Habeck told reporters.

