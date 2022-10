SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Gazprom was allowed to examine the site of the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pas pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Today, (Gazprom CEO Alexey) Miller reported in the morning that it had been examined. By the way, Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion," Putin told reporters.