Gazprom Halts Gas Supply Via Austria, Working on Solution With Italian Buyers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The gas supplies under the Gazprom Export contracts via Austria to Italy have been halted due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm transport nominations following regulatory changes in Austria going into effect in late September, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Italian oil and gas company Eni said that Gazprom informed it that it was unable to confirm the delivery of gas on Saturday as it was impossible to supply gas via Austria.

"The delivery of Russian gas under the Gazprom Export contracts via Austria has been suspended due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm transport nominations. The reason is related to the regulatory alterations, which took place in Austria in late September," the company said on Telegram.

Gazprom also said that it is working on a solution for gas deliveries via Austria together with the Italian buyers.