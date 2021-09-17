Gazprom Head Says Overall Gas Exports to China Via Power of Siberia Top 10Bln Cubic Meters

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian energy giant Gazprom has exported to China a total of more than 10 billion cubic meters (353 billion cubic feet) of gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline, the company's head, Alexey Miller, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian energy giant Gazprom has exported to China a total of more than 10 billion cubic meters (353 billion cubic feet) of gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline, the company's head, Alexey Miller, said on Friday.

"Regarding our exports to China, they are growing and, at the moment, amount in total to more than 10 billion cubic meters of gas since we began shipments under the 30-year contract," Miller said while speaking at the annual general meeting of the International business Congress.

The Gazprom head went on to say that on some days the company exceeds the daily contractual commitments per the Chinese partners' request.

Russia started to export gas from the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia via the Power of Siberia pipeline in late 2019. Gazprom planned to deliver up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas to China in 2021 and up to 15 billion in 2022. The company intends to reach a technically-viable annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025.