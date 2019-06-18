(@FahadShabbir)

The problem of future transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after 2019 should be resolved along with the issue of direct gas supplies to Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom's Management Committee Elena Burmistrova said on Tuesday, adding that the gas giant hoped for an adequate approach by the Ukrainian side and its interest in both directions

"We hope that the Ukrainian side is interested in both continuing transit and increasing consumption volumes on economically attractive conditions," Burmistrova said.

She recalled that in early June, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller had confirmed the company's readiness to supply gas to Ukraine's final consumers with a 25-percent discount to today's market price.

"Today, what is happening de facto? Our Ukrainian customers are buying the same Russian gas, which is supplied to Ukraine by reverse, at a price significantly higher than the prices that existed under our contract.

And this situation suits everyone," the top manager said.

Gazprom needs to understand which capacities will be in demand to balance gas transportation capacities, she said.

"What technical pressure and what capacities should we keep on the Russian side in relation to the Ukrainian corridors? For these issues we need to understand whether we would sell gas or not, or Ukraine will buy it somewhere from third parties at higher prices," she explained.

To calculate all these figures, the company needs some kind of adequate communication from the Ukrainian side, Burmistrova concluded.