Gazprom Increases Gas Transit To Europe Through Ukraine - Operators

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia's Gazprom has increased gas transit through Ukraine to Europe by more than 20% compared to last week's average, according to data from Transmission System Operator of Ukraine and Slovakia's Eustream.

On Monday, the application for pumping at the entry point to Ukraine's transmission system was 58.75 million cubic meters a day, while last Friday it was 47.98 million cubic meters. If the actual amount of transmitted gas is the same as in the application, it constitutes a 22% increase. A similar amount, 59.14 million cubic meters, was slated for Tuesday. The actual amount of transmitted gas is currently unknown.

At the same time, the amount of gas from Ukraine to Slovakia, which mostly comes from Russia, has grown as well. Per Eustream, 33.39 million cubic meters passed through the Velke Kapushany transmission station on Friday, followed by 42.07 million cubic meters, a 26% increase. Meanwhile, today's application for pumping lists 42.13 million cubic meters, according to the Transmission System Operator of Ukraine website.

The transit through the so-called Uzhhorod corridor is currently at its peak since January 1, though still a decrease compared to late 2021.

