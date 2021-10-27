Gazprom Made Up for Shortage of US Gas in Europe by Far - Putin

Russian gas giant Gazprom made up for the shortage of US gas in Europe, the volume of supplies turned out to be even bigger than that withdrawn by the United States from the European market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom made up for the shortage of US gas in Europe, the volume of supplies turned out to be even bigger than that withdrawn by the United States from the European market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly spoken about the reasons for this situation (energy crisis in Europe), and I have spoken about it. This is a decrease in our own gas production in Europe, a reduction in LNG supplies to European markets, primarily from the United States. By the way, Gazprom replenished them, even delivered more than the Americans and suppliers from the middle East removed," Putin said at a video conference meeting on the resource potential of Yamal.