Gazprom May Boost Yearly Gas Delivery To China Via Power Of Siberia To 44Bln Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Gazprom May Boost Yearly Gas Delivery to China Via Power of Siberia to 44Bln Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia's gas giant Gazprom continues discussing with China the possibility to increase deliveries through the Power of Siberia pipeline by 6 billion cubic meters to 44 billion cubic meters per year, and the sides are also in talks on gas deliveries from Russia's Far East and construction of the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, Gazprom chief Alexey Miller said on Friday.

"Boosting gas deliveries through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline by 6 billion cubic meters to 44 billion cubic meters per year, organizing gas deliveries from the Far East, building the Power of Siberia-2 and creating a 'Western route' ” all this is on the agenda of our negotiations with Chinese partners," Miller said in an interview, published on Gazprom's website.

After all these steps, Russia's gas export to China could exceed 130 billion cubic meters "in the foreseeable future," Gazprom chief added.

