Gazprom Must Reduce Gas Transit Via OPAL to Half of Pipeline Capacity - German Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Gazprom must reduce gas transit via OPAL pipeline that runs through Germany to 50 percent of the capacity, in accordance with the recent EU court decision, the German Federal Network Agency told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russia 's Gazprom must reduce gas transit via OPAL pipeline that runs through Germany to 50 percent of the capacity, in accordance with the recent EU court decision, the German Federal Network Agency told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the court overturned the 2016 decision of the European Commission that expanded Gazprom's access to the pipeline.

"The Federal Network Agency urged the companies to comply with the court's decision ... Gazprom's gas transit at the stretch of OPAL pipeline it uses should be reduced to half of the pipeline's capacity," the agency said.