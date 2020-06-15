UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Neft Cutting Oil Production By 19% As Part Of OPEC+ Deal - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Gazprom Neft is cutting oil production under OPEC+ deal by about 19 percent in accordance with the recommendations of the Russian Energy Ministry, the company's CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"If we talk about the amount of production cuts, it corresponds to the recommendations that the oil companies received from the Energy Ministry, it is about 19 percent," Dyukov said during a press conference.

The decline in production affected most of the company's assets in one way or another, but mostly those fields that are at later phases of development, he noted.

The company does not see risks of losing part of oil wells due to OPEC+ and will quickly restore production, if necessary, Dyukov added.

