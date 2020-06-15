Gazprom Neft Interested in Middle East, North Africa in Longer Term - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian oil major Gazprom Neft is interested in projects in the middle East and North Africa in the longer term, but only after macroeconomics and oil prices normalize, the company's CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"Speaking of Libya, Gazprom Neft is not interested in implementing projects in Libya at the current stage. But on the whole, in the long term, in principle, speaking of business development in the Middle East and North Africa, this may be interesting. But only if the macroeconomic situation stabilizes and oil prices recover," he said at a press conference.