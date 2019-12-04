Gazprom Neft Invested in Subsidiary in Serbia About $3Bln - Putin

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has invested about $3 billion in a subsidiary in Serbia, and intends to invest another $1.4 billion by 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russian company Gazprom Neft has invested about $3 billion in a subsidiary in Serbia , and intends to invest another $1.4 billion by 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Russian-Serbian economic cooperation has reached a good level. In 2018, bilateral trade amounted to $2.

2 billion, in January-September, mutual trade turnover grew by another 9.5 percent," Putin said.

"Russian investment in the Serbian economy exceeded $4 billion. Among the largest of investors is our energy corporation Gazprom Neft, which has invested about $3 billion in its subsidiary Petroleum Industry of Serbia, and intends to invest another $1.4 billion by 2025," Putin said after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.