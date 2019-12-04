UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Neft Invested In Subsidiary In Serbia About $3Bln - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:54 PM

Gazprom Neft Invested in Subsidiary in Serbia About $3Bln - Putin

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has invested about $3 billion in a subsidiary in Serbia, and intends to invest another $1.4 billion by 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has invested about $3 billion in a subsidiary in Serbia, and intends to invest another $1.4 billion by 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Russian-Serbian economic cooperation has reached a good level. In 2018, bilateral trade amounted to $2.

2 billion, in January-September, mutual trade turnover grew by another 9.5 percent," Putin said.

"Russian investment in the Serbian economy exceeded $4 billion. Among the largest of investors is our energy corporation Gazprom Neft, which has invested about $3 billion in its subsidiary Petroleum Industry of Serbia, and intends to invest another $1.4 billion by 2025," Putin said after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin Serbia 2018 Industry Billion

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

36 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

40 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

47 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

60 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

1 hour ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.