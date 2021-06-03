Gazprom Neft Not Ruling Out Return to Iran, But Too Early to Talk About It - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Gazprom Neft does not rule out the possibility of returning to projects in Iran, but it is too early to talk about it, the company's CEO Alexander Dyukov said at a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As for Iran, the implementation of projects in Iran, we do not rule out such a possibility, but it is still premature [to talk about it]," Dyukov said when asked whether the company planned to return to Iran.

"With regard to Iraq, then, of course, we are considering additional existing options," he added.