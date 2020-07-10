UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Neft Ready To Have Foreign Partners On Chonsky Fields - Head Of Prospecting

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft is not giving up on attracting foreign partners to the development of Chonsky fields in eastern Siberia, Director for Geological Prospecting and Resource Base Development Yuri Masalkin told Sputnik.

"There were plans for external partners to join the project as early as in 2020.

Things changed because of the epidemiological situation and economic turbulence, but we are not giving up on these plans," Masalkin said.

Chonsky fields remain a priority for the company.

"Lat year, we discovered new oil deposits in one of its areas. The expected addition is more than 19 million tonnes of oil or almost 10 percent of the developed deposits at the Chonsky group of fields," Masalkin said.

