Gazprom Neft Ready to Offer Share in Venezuelan Project to Russian State Company - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Gazprom Neft is ready to consider withdrawing from the National Oil Consortium (NOC) in Venezuela, taking into account the macroeconomic situation and Rosneft's sale of its stake in the project to Russian state-owned company, but there is no substantive talk about this yet, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"In Venezuela, taking into account the current macroeconomic situation, we, as the second participant after Rosneft's exit, would probably be ready to consider the possibility of selling our share to this state-owned company similar to Rosneft's deal, but we have not yet discussed this possibility even internally, and we did not have any substantive discussions with anyone," he said during a press conference.