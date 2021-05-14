(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The pipeline at the Karamovskoye field in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area (YaNAO), which was depressurized provoking oily liquid spill, was put back into operation, there is no threat to water areas and forests, Gazpromneft-NNG told Sputnik.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the emergency services told the agency that an infield pipeline with a diameter of 219 millimeters burst at the Karamovskoye oil field in the Purovsky district of the YaNAO, resulting in a leak of 3,000 cubic meters of oil.

"At the Karamovskoye field, a depressurization of the oil gathering pipeline took place with the output of the transported liquid (gas, water and oil) in the volume of 0.

85 tonnes. The approximate area of contamination was 250 square meters," the Gazprom Neft subsidiary noted.

"The site has been localized, work is underway to clean up the territory. There is no threat to water bodies and forest resources. The pipeline has been put into operation," the company also said.

It stressed that the information about the leakage of 3,000 cubic meters of oil at the Karamovskoye field did not correspond to reality.