Gazprom Neft Says Working With Spain's Repsol To Expand Exploration Cluster In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:27 PM

Russia's Gazprom Neft said Monday it was developing a joint venture with Spain's Repsol to carry out geological exploration at six blocks in West Siberia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Russia's Gazprom Neft said Monday it was developing a joint venture with Spain's Repsol to carry out geological exploration at six blocks in West Siberia.

"Gazprom Neft and Repsol are developing a joint venture to conduct geological exploration at six license blocks in the Karabashsky zone of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug," the company said in a press release.

