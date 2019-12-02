Russia's Gazprom Neft said Monday it was developing a joint venture with Spain's Repsol to carry out geological exploration at six blocks in West Siberia

"Gazprom Neft and Repsol are developing a joint venture to conduct geological exploration at six license blocks in the Karabashsky zone of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug," the company said in a press release.