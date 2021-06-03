Gazprom Neft Will Soon Create Joint Venture With Novatek on Arctic Shelf - CEO

Gazprom Neft and Novatek will soon establish a joint venture to operate on the Severo-Vrangelevsky license block located on the shelf of the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said at a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Gazprom Neft and Novatek will soon establish a joint venture to operate on the Severo-Vrangelevsky license block located on the shelf of the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said at a briefing at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF.

"In the near future," Dyukov said, answering a relevant question.

Gazprom Neft CEO also stressed that at the moment, only this project was being discussed with Novatek.