Gazprom Not Confirming Suspension of Gas Supplies to Poland Due to Non-Payment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom does not confirm that gas supplies to Poland have already been suspended: their payment under the new scheme, which involves the mandatory conversion of Currency into rubles, should be made today, the company told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Polish news portal Onet reported, citing sources, that Poland had stopped receiving Russian gas after the payment deadline for it, which was supposed to be in Russian rubles, expired last Friday.

However, Gazprom did not confirm that supplies to Poland had already been suspended. The company emphasized that "today Poland is obligated to pay for gas supplies in accordance with the new payment procedure."

Polish Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Tuesday that Poland would not pay for Russian gas in rubles.