Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Europe, Which Lead to Degradation of Demand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gazprom is not interested in record high gas prices in Europe, as they lead to degradation of demand, the company's deputy board chairman and the head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Gazprom is not interested in record high gas prices in Europe, as they lead to degradation of demand, the company's deputy board chairman and the head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said.

"I repeat once again: we are not interested in either record low or record high gas prices.

The latter lead to degradation of gas demand in Europe, which obviously contradicts our interests as a producer and supplier," she said, noting that she often faced such statements in the media.

Burmistrova stressed that Gazprom wanted to see the European market balanced and predictable, so that both the company and consumers could successfully develop their businesses.