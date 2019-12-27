UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Paid Naftogaz $2.9Bln On Stockholm Arbitration Court's Ruling - Spokesman

Gazprom Paid Naftogaz $2.9Bln on Stockholm Arbitration Court's Ruling - Spokesman

Russian energy giant Gazprom paid Ukraine's Naftogaz $2.9 billion on the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling in line with the protocol on gas cooperation of December 20, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom paid Ukraine's Naftogaz $2.9 billion on the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling in line with the protocol on gas cooperation of December 20, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters Friday.

"In order to implement the agreements reached in Minsk on December 20, Gazprom paid $2.9 billion to Naftogaz of Ukraine in accordance with the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce within the period stipulated by the protocol of December 20," the spokesman said.

